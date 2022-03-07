Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 313.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,389.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 190,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE:RVLV opened at $44.00 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.