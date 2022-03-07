Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 313.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,389.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 190,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $44.00 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
About Revolve Group (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.