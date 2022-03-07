Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 858.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nikola worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.