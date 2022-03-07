Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,656 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

