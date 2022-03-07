Millennium Management LLC Sells 112,176 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 112,176 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NOV worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NOV by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NOV by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE NOV opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.03. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NOV Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.