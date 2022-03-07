Millennium Management LLC Sells 127,613 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,613 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAIIU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of KAIIU opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.