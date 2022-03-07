Millennium Management LLC Sells 129,745 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,745 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Meridian Bioscience worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

VIVO opened at $25.53 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

