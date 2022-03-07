Millennium Management LLC Sells 225,300 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $840,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $5,184,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $572,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.53 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

