Millennium Management LLC Sells 568,467 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UE. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

