MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.68

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 1209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.