Minter Network Trading Down 36% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $6,955.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00204907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00189302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,554,465,280 coins and its circulating supply is 5,349,255,713 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

