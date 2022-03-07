Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.14

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.14 and last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 6132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $64,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

