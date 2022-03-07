Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 24.8% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $84.80 or 0.00221779 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.11 million and $1.15 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.81 or 0.06529774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,814 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

