Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Up 14.2%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shot up 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.37. 64,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 122,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

