Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Shares of MRNA opened at $136.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,513 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

