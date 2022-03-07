Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.46, but opened at $131.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Moderna shares last traded at $128.93, with a volume of 96,396 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,513 shares of company stock worth $59,288,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

