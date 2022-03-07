Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.57

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.57 and last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 8579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.