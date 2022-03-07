Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MOH traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $209.40 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

