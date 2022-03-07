MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of MoneyGram International worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 133,250 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 186.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

