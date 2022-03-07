MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $539.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,530 shares of company stock valued at $77,572,439 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 241.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 91,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB stock opened at $306.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.