MONK Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $13,279.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

