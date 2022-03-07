Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) were up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 2,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
GLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.