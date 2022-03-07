Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) were up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 2,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after buying an additional 285,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

