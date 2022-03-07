Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,336 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

