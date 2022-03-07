Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,771 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,226 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

