Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,015 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 86,017 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,159.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 141,731 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

MPC opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.