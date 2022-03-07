Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 72,252 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,252 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

