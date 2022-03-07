Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 9,000 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA opened at $90.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

