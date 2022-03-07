Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,058 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 85.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. General Motors has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

