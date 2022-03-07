Mooncoin (MOON) Hits Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00259995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001347 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

