Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Tops $23.55 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $174.11 million and $23.55 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $53.11 or 0.00138755 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,279,154 coins and its circulating supply is 3,278,186 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

