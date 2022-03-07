Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Scorpio Tankers worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NYSE:STNG opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.