Morgan Stanley Buys 133,207 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 96.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 354,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO opened at $18.08 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.