Morgan Stanley Sells 312,111 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of AZEK worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 604.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 22.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 779.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and sold 75,000 shares valued at $3,211,250. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.