Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Patterson Companies worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

