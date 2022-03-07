Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

NYSE:MOS opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

