MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,823,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after buying an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of MP stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $40.10. 98,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.10. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

