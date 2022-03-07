MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.93 Million

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $715.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.90 million to $720.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

