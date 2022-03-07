MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.93 Million

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $715.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.90 million to $720.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.