MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 44,408 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,542,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after buying an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $22,662,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,640,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,620,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.