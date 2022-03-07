MTC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,343 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

