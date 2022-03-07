MTC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $260.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.