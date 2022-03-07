Multiplier Price Up 4.9% This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $10,994.30 and approximately $15.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.64 or 0.06615546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.74 or 0.99706167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

