MVL (MVL) Market Cap Reaches $185.39 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $185.39 million and $5.72 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,624,183,404 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

