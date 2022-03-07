Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 676,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

