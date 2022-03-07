Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.