Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $344.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.88), with a volume of 249061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($5.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 760 ($10.20) to GBX 690 ($9.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £266.95 million and a P/E ratio of -273.85.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

