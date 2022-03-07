NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAOV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $0.80 on Monday. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

