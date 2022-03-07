Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Cap of $43,168.24

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $43,168.24 and approximately $5,932.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,463,418 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

