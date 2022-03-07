Nasdacoin One Day Volume Reaches $6,088.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $45,950.45 and approximately $6,088.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,472,135 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

