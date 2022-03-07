National Bank Financial Cuts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Parkland stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

