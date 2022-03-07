National Bank Financial Upgrades MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to Outperform

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,751. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

