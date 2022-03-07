National CineMedia, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.67 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

